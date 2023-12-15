2023 was a rather profitable year for gaming hardware: although no new platform was released, there was no shortage of many portable gaming consoles that take advantage of the cloud and streaming to give a new meaning to portable video gaming. Not only that: gaming peripherals have begun to explore new concepts, such as accessibility and virtual reality, in ways never seen before. This is even more true for the PlayStation world: thanks to the start of a massive diffusion of PS5 compared to the first post-launch period, Sony has set fire to the dust and provided its platform with an enviable ecosystem. However, it was not the only company active in this sense.

PlayStation Portal, Sony, 219 euros

Presented as a real accessory for PS5, it is almost a new portable PlayStation: it is used to play any PS5 title, as long as both your home console and this device, capable of communicating with the console, are connected to Wi-Fi. thousands of kilometers away. More generally, it's a great solution for continuing to play at home when the TV is busy. An excellent screen and an integrated controller absolutely identical to the DualSense embellish the package.

PlayStation VR2, Sony, 599 euros

Sony's second approach to the world of virtual reality hit the mark from a technical point of view: the improved resolution, ergonomics and technologies included make the VR2 a must for anyone who loved the first version. The recent release of the VR mode of Resident Evil 4, then, is a good opportunity to recover an accessory which, despite an excellent start, has not been supported with many triple A titles so far.

Corsair MP600 Pro LPX, starting from 189 euros

Although the slim revision of the PS5 contains more memory, the first model had a hard disk with just under 800GB available for the player: to overcome this problem there are internal SSD memories that can be easily mounted inside the console. These from Corsair, in particular, are optimized for Sony hardware and heavily discounted on Amazon, where a 1TB SSD can be purchased for as little as one hundred euros.

Pro Racing Wheel and PRO Racing Pedals, Logitech, 1,099 and 399 euros

The Pro Racing Wheel features a new Direct Drive motor and TrueForce feedback technology, to deliver a precise, true connection to the vehicle with 11 Newton meters of force with low latency response. Paired with TrueForce, the Direct Drive engine aims for racing realism with higher response frequencies. As a result, sim racers can now experience the game's physics and audio with much higher levels of precision. Steering wheel and pedals are compatible with consoles and PCs.

Pulse Explore earphones, Sony, 219 euros

Pulse Explorer earphones feature sophisticated planar magnetic drivers that deliver clear, detailed sound. For smooth and reliable connectivity, the earphones use an advanced wireless connection via PlayStation link, ensuring fast and uninterrupted data transmission. They are perfect for PS Portal, which does not have a Bluetooth connection. Another noteworthy feature is the battery life: the earphones can work for up to 5 hours on a single charge and, thanks to the case, they can extend their life for another 10 hours. This makes them ideal for extended gaming sessions or everyday use.