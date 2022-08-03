The Spanish team has managed to be a power in world football in recent years, thanks to its own style and the good work that is done from the base with young people. Winning a World Cup is complicated, as it largely depends on having a unique generation of players, but Spain has a chance of winning the next World Cup.
We are going to see the 5 best participations of La Roja in this tournament throughout its history, marked by scandals and bad luck, which prevented them from great successes in the World Cups.
In Mexico 1986, Spain arrived with the favorite poster, with a team in which Butragueño, Míchel, Gordillo, Zubizarreta, Lobo Carrasco, Salinas, etc. stood out. In the group stage they had to face Brazil and went through as second in the group, which made them face a fearsome Denmark led by Laudrup. Spain swept the Danes to the quarterfinals hoping to finally reach the semi-finals, only to lose on penalties to Belgium.
Spain has participated in most World Cups, including in 1934, one of the first editions. That year, in Italy, Spain managed to beat Brazil in the first round, which would allow them to reach the quarter-finals, but they could not go beyond that. Italy and Spain would meet in the quarterfinals, but after a first game that ended in a draw, another had to be played in which the Italians managed to win and eliminate
Spain came back to a World Cup with an interesting team. After coming out of the group stage as second in a draw that also included Germany, Spain were able to beat Switzerland in the round of 16. Already in the quarterfinals, they would face Italy again, a team that would play tremendously dirty, to the point that an Italian defender would break Luis Enrique’s nose with a blow in the area. The referee did not see anything despite the large blood stain that came out of the nose of the now coach, so Italy would finally win 2-1.
Another generation was wasted in a World Cup, this time with a game marked by arbitration, which is still suspected today of being rigged. Spain reached the quarterfinals undefeated, after comfortably winning their group and beating Ireland in the round of 16, they would lose in the quarterfinals against South Korea, the organizer of the tournament that would win on penalties. Spain had two legal goals disallowed and the referee allowed a lot of foul play by the Asians.
Spain met one of the best generations in the history of football, which led it to win several international titles, including the World Cup in South Africa. La Roja would go through as first in the group despite a defeat against Switzerland, and then they would go on to win Portugal, Paraguay and Germany by a minimum in the round of 16, quarters and semifinals, respectively. In the final, the Netherlands would wait, whom they managed to beat in extra time with a goal from Iniesta.
