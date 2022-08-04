Germany will be at a World Cup again in 2022 and they hope they can forget the negative role they played in 2018, when they were knocked out of the group stage. The Germans are unknown, because a year ago they changed their coach and they have a new generation that has not yet been seen to show too much.
However, the four-time world champion must always be taken into account, and they will surely give a lot to talk about. Meanwhile, we are going to remember the five best participations of the German team in the World Cups.
The German soccer team has played in a whopping 7 World Cup finals, and of those they have managed to win 4, so this is going to be the only result on the list in which the Germans did not win. The other two finals they lost were in 2002 and 1966, but we wanted to highlight this one because of how close they came to beating Maradona’s Argentina in 1986. The Germans ended up losing 3-2 with Burruchaga’s goal in the minute 83.
The miracle of Brna as the final of the 1954 World Cup in Switzerland is known, because of how unexpected it was that Federal Germany won. The German country, still involved in a process of reconstruction after the devastating war, presented an amateur team to the tournament, made up of unknowns, who finally managed to reach the final and beat the historic Hungarian team of Puskas and Kocsis.
The Germany of Beckenbauer and Müller was a roller and although other historical teams were found along the way, in 1974, they managed to win the World Cup after beating Johann Cruyff’s Holland in the final. In the final, goals from Breitner and Müller would be enough to mitigate Neeskens’ goal and win a World Cup that began marked by the defeat of the champions in the group stage against East Germany, the other part of the country that the wall divided and at that time formed another State.
In 1990 Germany was in the process of reunification, but for the World Cup only West Germany would participate. The Germans always used to be favorites in the World Cup and in this edition they were no exception, with a generation in which Matthäus, Klinsmann, Völler or Brehme stood out, who was precisely the hero in the final after scoring the winning goal against Argentina.
With another great generation of footballers and this time with the country reunified, Germany played another World Cup final against Argentina and won it again. The Germans not only beat the hosts, Brazil, 7-1 in the semifinals, but also managed to beat the Albiceleste in the final with a Messi in his best form.
