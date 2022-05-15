Lovers of this sport love surprising footballers. The players who create from nothing. The wizards who pull out their wands and change the course of the match.
Those are midfielders or attacking midfielders. In 90min we wanted to bring a list with the five best flyers today:
Thiago has gone from being a footballer with an unattainable quality but with an incompensable lack of help on the defensive level to become the total midfielder. Offensively he is just as good as before, but now he also has an unappealable job in pressure and a ability to withdraw at the height of very few midfielders. What it has to fall with an extraordinary trainer. Jurgen Klopp stamp.
Pedri has not had the opportunity to play many games this season, since he missed the initial stretch and three weeks ago he was injured, but without a doubt the extraordinary growth that Barcelona experienced between the months of January and April was thanks to the canary. If everything goes his way he will become a benchmark in world football.
Luka Modrić could not be missing from this list of midfielders. The Croatian footballer has surely been the best midfielder of the last five years. He attacks, defends and creates. If Real Madrid has had the success it has had in recent years, it is partly thanks to the figure of the Balkan.
He does not surpass his miracle teammate. The Portuguese is the typical footballer for whom you pay a ticket to the stadium to see him live. His quality is unmatched, but his ability to work, exponentially since he had Guardiola as coach, is unique. He sounded during the last months for Barça, but it seems that he will remain a simple rumor.
The Belgian has been showing for years that he is a unique and unrepeatable footballer. At Manchester City he has become the best midfielder in the world and this final stretch of the season confirms this. In his last meeting with the citizens he scored a poker. There is no one on his level right now. He does everything and everything well.
