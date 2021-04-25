JAELEAN PHILLIPS (EDGE, MIAMI)

Projected round: 1st round NFL comparison: Ryan Kerrigan (Washington)

From success to failure there is only one step and Jaelean Phillips is the perfect example. Coming out of high school, he was considered the best player of his generation (yes, better than Chase Young or Tua Tagovailoa) but his recurring injury problems in his first year at University led him to retire and start working at his law firm. dad. After two years standing he returned to the field like a hurricane and has raised many concerns in the NFL franchises. Of course, just as he can be a star, he can also be out of the league in a few years. Risk.

MICAH PARSONS (LB, PENN STATE)

Projected round: Top-15 NFL comparison: Devin White (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

When you watch Parsons play, all you think about is that he defies all the laws of physics. It is difficult to see a player so great that he moves as well from side to side as he does. He has had attitude problems at the University and has even been involved in a hazing scandal that resulted in a teammate leaving the team, but if he manages to redirect his attitude, it can mark an era.

JEREMIAH OWUSU-KORAMOAH (LB, NOTRE DAME)

Projected round: 1st round NFL comparison: Jeremy Chinn (Carolina Panthers)

The NFL is increasingly veering toward the passing game and JOK (let’s pull his nickname because getting his name right is an ordeal) fits the mold of the modern defender. It is fast enough to cover receivers from the slot but he is also capable of stopping the race. Known as the Joker (the joker) in his defense will delight any defensive coordinator in the pros

JAYCEE HORN (CB, SOUTH CAROLINA)

Projected round: 1st round NFL comparison: Xavier Rhodes (Indianapolis Colts)

When you play like cornerback you may be exposed on every play. In the end you are at a disadvantage facing the best athletes of the opposing team. But what you can’t do is scare yourself. Never. And at that Horn is the best. Extremely aggressive both at the time of the reception and during the route Horn is an annoying player that nobody wants to face. And that he knows. And he loves it. The king of trash-talking.

CALEB FARLEY (CB, VIRGINIA TECH)

Projected round: 1st Round NFL comparison: Jalen Ramsey (LA Rams)

If you meet Farley in a gym, he’s an imposing guy. Big, tall, with long arms and the speed of an Olympian. Good old Caleb has only been in the position for two years (all his life he has played as quarterback) but in his first game as CB he got two INTs and surprised locals and strangers. A recurring back injury puts his future slightly in jeopardy, but if he stays healthy his ceiling is soaring.