RTVE Play, The free streaming platform of the public corporation of Spain, has numerous films in its catalog that can be enjoyed at no cost, from films awarded at the Goya Awards, to thrillers starring Mark Ruffalo. The variety of feature films available is very large, and as it could not be otherwise on these important dates, there are also numerous christmas ribbons ideal to see during these days.

both absolutes classics from film history as Spanish films directed by directors of the stature of Álex de la Iglesia, on RTVE Play there are several films set in the most important days of Christmas that will delight the whole family to have a good time on these dates. And the best of all is that all of them can be enjoyed completely free.

‘Barcelona, ​​winter night’ (2015)

In 2015 the director Dani of the Order (crazy about herwith Susana Abaitua) premiered the sequel to Barcelona, ​​summer night (2014). In this romantic comedy you can live six simultaneous love stories during the celebration of the Twelfth Night in Barcelona, ​​and it is an ideal film for lovers of Love Actually (2003), which this year celebrates two decades. In addition, it is one of the few films set on January 5.

‘My big night’ (2015)

Alex de la Iglesia He directed one of his craziest productions in 2015 with Blanca Suárez and Mario Casas. This film that recreates the recording of a new year’s eve special It won’t take long for it to become a true madness of such caliber that even Raphael participate in this uncontrolled maelstrom. One of the director’s best films The witches of Zugarramurdi (2013) which was nominated for four Goya Awards.

‘Incidents’ (2015)

This comedy of less than an hour and a half in duration directed by the comedian José Corbacho and Juan Cruz It is one of the great options to laugh out loud during this Christmas. the last train that travels the distance between Madrid and Barcelona on New Year’s Eve stops in the middle of nowhere and the passengers, including Roberto Alamo (Red Eagle) and one Toni Acosta that will soon be released Father there is only one 4they start to completely lose their minds.

‘How beautiful it is to live!’ (1946)

Classic film lovers are in luck, because one of the biggest Christmas titles from the golden age of Hollywood is available on RTVE Play. In How beautiful it is to live! (1946), Frank Capra filmed one of the most enduring masterpieces of cinema in the form of a Christmas fable starring James Stewart in the role of a good man shaken by circumstances who has the opportunity to see what life would have been like without his presence. A film to laugh, cry and warm the heart.

‘Nico, the reindeer who wanted to fly’ (2008

On the streaming platform there are also many options for the little ones in the house, and one of the best is this one animation tape in which we meet little Nico, the son of one of the reindeer that pulls Santa’s sleigh. He wants with all his might to fly and meet his father.

