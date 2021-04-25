TREVOR LAWRENCE (QB, CLEMSON)

Projected round: Pick # 1 NFL comparison: Andrew Luck (Indianapolis Colts)

The story of Trevor Lawrence is the story of one of the earliest superstars in American sports. A kind of blond LeBron James with long hair. Lawrence came to Clemson with astronomical expectations. And he overcame them. National champion with 18 years and three dream seasons with the Tigers. He has the physique, the arm, the intelligence and the experience. Your next challenge? Fix a franchise that has been without a stable QB for 20 years.

ZACH WILSON (QB, BYU)

Projected round: Pick # 2 NFL comparison: Baker Mayfield (Cleveland Browns)

If a year ago they had asked us who Zach Wilson is, the answer would surely have been a negative. Weighed down by a shoulder injury and on a team that doesn’t grab the spotlight, his season passed under the radar. This year 2020 finally exploded. Wilson has an insulting savvy, abundant charisma and throws a couple of shots that get you off the couch every game, reminding Aaron Rodgers himself “Why do all gamers smile the same?”

KYLE PITTS (TE, FLORIDA)

Projected round: Top-10 NFL comparison: Darren Waller (Las Vegas Raiders)

With Pitts we discussed the ultimate offensive weapon. A player who is tagged tight end it is too small for him. As they say it is too fast for linebackers and too big for safeties, a player who is very difficult to defend. For any young quarterback it’s going to be a blessing, because when he’s not open his height and size gives his QBs a very interesting option. Look out for Bengals and Dolphins as possible destinations.

DEVONTA SMITH (WR, ALABAMA)

Projected round: Top-15 NFL comparison: Calvin Ridley (Atlanta Falcons)

DeVonta Smith is the first receiver to win the Heisman Trophy (collegiate player of the year) in nearly 30 years thanks to a season of nearly 1,900 receiving yards and 23 TDs capped with the national championship with the University of Alabama. He manages to stand out from anyone and his hands are very safe, but he is a very light player who can suffer against more physical players at a professional level.

JA´MARR CHASE (WR, LSU)

Projected round: Top-10 NFL comparison: Ju-Ju Smith Schuster (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Joe Burrow’s best friend in his 2019 season as champion had nearly 1,800 receiving yards and 20 TDs at just 19 years old and could be reunited with his collegiate QB on the Cincinnati team. A player not too tall but who fights the balls up as if he were eight inches taller. His fierceness and aggressiveness will make him one of the favorite players of any fan.