Fitness trainer calls splits, planks and crunches the most overrated exercises

Fitness trainer Svetlana Butova named the three most overrated physical exercises. Her words lead “Sport Express”.

The specialist said that the bar will not benefit the body if you stay in this position for a long time. “The core muscles during the execution of the bar are involved in the work for the first 30 seconds, up to a maximum of a minute. Further, the load is distributed to other muscles and joints, ”Butova noted, adding that this can overload the musculoskeletal system in an unprepared person.

The trainer explained that stretching exercises that help sit on the splits can also be ineffective. Some people have limited mobility of the hip joint, and they will not be able to take this position even after long workouts. It would be more correct to choose an individual complex for the development of flexibility.

Overrated, according to Butova, is also twisting with weights. The specialist explains that this exercise can cause compression of the intervertebral discs and lead to the appearance of hernias and protrusions. Therefore, before going to the gym, you should consult with your doctor.

Earlier, coach Anton Komarevtsev called the side plank an effective exercise for slim legs. He recommended doing it with hip abduction in three sets of 15-20 reps.