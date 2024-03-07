The national fitness community asked the Russian government to consider including a number of activities when creating passports for new national projects. This is stated in the address of the community president Elena Silina to the Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin. Izvestia got acquainted with the document on March 7.

“The National Fitness Community” requests that representatives of industry businesses be given the opportunity to take part in the discussion and updating of three passports of national projects – “Family”, “Long and Active Life”, “Personnel”, the letter notes.

As part of the national project “Family”, it is proposed to introduce a new tool “Family Card”, which is aimed at involving Russians with children, large families, mothers and single fathers, as well as children for whom adoption has been accepted, in physical education and health activities.

“We propose to provide for a mechanism under the Family Card in which 25 to 35% of the cost of subscriptions, club cards or additional services will be covered with the help of government subsidies for physical education and health organizations. At the same time, the organizations themselves are ready to offer parents and their children additional discounts from 25 to 50%, the opportunity to exercise during promotional times, new family fitness programs and other measures,” Silina noted.

In addition, the fitness community believes that, within the framework of the national project “Long and Active Life,” it would be possible to introduce a social ordering tool to provide physical education and health services to certain categories of citizens. As noted in the document, a number of regions have already developed a procedure for providing and distributing transfers from the budget to city and district budgets for the financial support of municipal social orders for the provision of physical education and health services to certain categories of citizens. Russians over 60 years old receive such services. It is proposed to spread this experience throughout the country.

“It is proposed to create a social order mechanism through certificates with a nominal value of 10 thousand rubles for free visits to physical education and sports organizations up to a hundred times. Organizations operating in the field of physical culture and sports and providing services in the following types of group training are allowed to provide physical education and health services: Nordic walking; water aerobics; recreational swimming; fitness aerobics; health running; skiing; exercises in the gym; general physical training (GPP); gymnastics (yoga, qigong, Pilates, stretching); intellectual sports (checkers, chess); urban sport, etc.” — specified in the appeal.

The fitness community expressed the opinion that this is a guarantee that private organizations will be able to work on an equal basis with government social institutions, providing free or discounted services to the population.

It is also proposed, as part of the “Personnel” national project, to introduce a corporate tax deduction for organizations whose managers pay for physical education and sports activities for their employees, by providing them with tax incentives and other preferences at the state level.

“The introduction of a corporate tax deduction will make it possible to motivate employers of organizations to take preventive action on the health of their employees and, in general, to increase the number of people involved in physical education and sports in Russia,” Silina emphasized.

Earlier, on February 29, during his address to the Federal Assembly, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the launch of five new national projects to improve the lives of Russians. Thus, there will be national projects “Family”, “Youth of Russia”, “Data Economy”, “Long and Active Life”, which are designed to improve the quality of life, and the “Personnel” project will help in the professional development of Russians.