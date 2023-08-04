After the imposing plug-in hybrid Fisker Karma it was quiet for a long time, but the American brand seems to be back after some turbulent times. Fisker is happily participating in the electrification with an SUV, the Ocean, a tough off-road version of it, a pick-up, another SUV and a convertible GT. Fisker announced more about the last three yesterday. The electric convertible appeals to us the most. This is the Fisker Ronin.

Last year, Fisker promised that the Ronin would be the EV with the longest range. The brand still has that goal. The Fisker Ronin should be the first fully electric, four-door GT with a roof that can be removed. The five-seater gets a carbon fiber roof that can fold.

The doors open upwards, like the McLaren P1. Inside, the Ronin will have a “high-tech luxury interior,” according to Fisker; there are no pictures of this yet. In any case, the first pictures of the Ronin already show camera mirrors and rims, each consisting of three open aero blades.

Specifications of the Fisker Ronin

The electric GT will have three electric motors that together produce ‘more than 1,000 horsepower’. A sprint from a standstill to 100 km/h should be done in 2 seconds. An integrated battery pack should ensure that you can travel 966 kilometers on one charge. At least, that’s what Fisker hopes for.

Already completely upside down from the Ronin? You can already make a first reservation for $ 2,000 (about $ 1,800) and later a second reservation for $ 1,000 (about $ 900) as a deposit. Production should start next year. “By 2027, we want to build the world’s most climate-neutral car,” says Henrik Fisker.