It took a while, but Fisker has started delivering the Ocean. The same day, Fisker also shares photos of an off-road version called the Ocean Force E. And an off-roader it is. Just look at the enormous space between its belly and the ground, but those wheel arches are also well above the deeply grooved tires.

The Fisker Ocean Force E allows owners to move very quickly on any terrain. It gets two electric motors that drive all four wheels. Very handy when you’re in the mud. Fisker gives it the same engines as the Ocean ‘Extreme’ SUV gets. That means that the power will be between 550 and 560 hp.

Those engines are assisted by the standard list of off-road aids. We mention nice mufflers, high shoulders, 33-inch all-terrain tires on 20-inch reinforced wheels and a titanium floor with front and rear skid plates that are incorporated into the structure of the car. You can also opt for a lightweight roof. On top of that you can apparently store a mountain of stuff, as we can see in the photos.

Interior of the offroader

In the Fisker Ocean Force E you can choose rubber floor mats. As a result, you can simply run the garden hose through the interior when you’ve been floundering in the mud for a day. There is also the option for extra handles and straps to tie things to your offroader. By the way, the car is built in England, at the Magic Works department of the brand.

Brand owner Henrik Fisker envisions a great car in the Ocean Force E: “This vehicle is going to be a beast. We have pulled out all the stops for this. I am excited to enter the segment. For those who like to go off-road and enjoy nature, what better way to do it than zero emissions?’ We would also like to ask you that question: quiet and electric off-roading, or rather with a soundtrack?