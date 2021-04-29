A fishing boat leaves the port of Tarifa, in Cádiz. A. Carrasco

The fishing sector raises its voice. After more than a year of pandemic and with the vaccination process picking up pace, this industry demands a priority immunization of its 45,000 workers (fishing and merchant fleet). They were considered essential during the hardest moment of confinement, but now, they denounce, they are in the queue to receive their dose, which they do not understand due to the specificities of the work they perform. In fact, Cepesca (Spanish Fishing Confederation) maintains that it is even in danger for many vessels to go out to fish if they are not vaccinated in a priority and coordinated way.

“We work in very confined spaces with a high risk of transmissibility. And when it comes to deep-sea fishing, which means being at sea for a long period of time, there is a clear difficulty in being able to get vaccinated according to the Government’s plan, ”explains Javier Garat, Cepesca’s secretary general. The comparisons are hateful. And more in this case if the sector is compared with the Navy, since the Ministry of Defense is very strict so that non-immunized people do not board. Among other things, to avoid potential problems posed by workers in the fishing industry. Although they have no alternative.

José Luis Otero, captain of the ship Lodairo, explains his situation with some disappointment because he feels helpless. “It is unknown what this sector is, it is the only explanation for the political decisions that are being taken,” he assures in reference to the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias, who assured that the workers of the sea will be vaccinated when it is their turn and with the vaccine that touches them, not before. “High-seas ships are often several days from the nearest port. Imagine if the captain or the first officer gets sick … Who is running the ship then? ”He wonders.

The main risks derived from this profession could be summarized in two: on the one hand, space is limited (it is almost impossible to maintain a safe distance during your work). And the other is that when it is their turn to receive a dose, they may be on the high seas and not be able to attend. “That is why we propose that we apply Janssen’s, which is a single dose. And that guidelines for joint vaccination by ships are made, so that the entire crew is immunized before boarding, ”says Garat. Joseba Arego, owner and skipper of New Atxarre, from Castellón, insists on this need: “It is very difficult to coordinate the work if you don’t know when a colleague is going to play. For those of us who sail in the Mediterranean it may be easier, but there are other colleagues in a very difficult situation ”.

In addition, Cepesca adds some changes that could be included once this group is already vaccinated: “Something interesting for the fleet that is outside is that it is recorded that it is vaccinated in the navigation book that each crew member carries. With that, when they go to third countries, they would not have to comply with all the protocols that are required, such as performing a PCR test, mandatory quarantines, etc. ”.

Workers, meanwhile, feel unprotected. Especially when there is a case of contagion on board and the closest port is that of a country with poor health. “I do not want to be vaccinated before an elderly person or someone who needs it, but now that there are enough doses, it should be time for seafarers,” insists Otero just before acknowledging the fear he feels: “The week that He comes, I go out again and I’m scared. Many people believe that we are isolated on the high seas, but we are not. For example, we have inspections almost every week and if one of us is infected it is a problem for all ”.

The agri-food sector joins the request

Despite the demands (the request has been sent to the Ministry of Health and the autonomous communities), the central Executive continues without changing its roadmap. Regional governments, for their part, have begun to turn their course. “In the Basque Country, all seafarers have already been vaccinated. And Galicia has said that if Health does not do anything, they will have to remedy it, “says Garat.

The agri-food sector, through the distribution and mass consumption employers, has also been demanding the immunization of its group for weeks. Specifically, there are 2.3 million workers who have been working in person for more than a year in supermarkets, department stores, mass consumption, agri-food cooperatives or beverage manufacturers and who should now be a priority.

This request has even reached the Congress of Deputies this week, from the hand of Ignacio García Magarzo, general director of Asedas. “We understand and share the ethical criteria for vaccination of higher risk groups that have been conditioned by the availability of doses. But, once this population is finished being vaccinated, and also workers in other essential sectors regardless of age, it is time to protect essential workers in the agri-food chain ”, requested Magarzo. For now, the food chain has to wait until they can taste the vaccines.