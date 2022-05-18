The Ministry of Development and Infrastructure has invested 130,356 euros in improving the facilities of the Mazarrón fishing port to save energy, improve access and reinforce the safety of the infrastructure. Fishermen and hoteliers also benefit from reductions in fees. The general director of Mobility and Coast, Marina Munuera, yesterday visited the port works together with the mayor, Gaspar Miras; the Councilor for Tourism, Raquel Raja, and the local PP spokesperson, Alicia Jiménez. “In addition to improving the facilities, it is important to help the sectors that work in the port, such as the fishing industry, to attract visitors and that these infrastructures are more open to society with subsidies for the hospitality industry,” the director stressed during the meeting. .

The actions carried out have consisted of the renovation of the old sodium vapor lights for others of the LED type “to be more eco-efficient in the management of the port thanks to greater energy savings”.

The accessibility of the port area has also been improved by renovating the access esplanade with the replacement of the road between the fish market and the fishermen’s hut and the entrance gate to the port. Likewise, the pipes and gutters have been changed to avoid spills into the sea, and the fishing dock has been repaired to reinforce it and improve its safety.

Munuera indicated that the Mazarrón Fishermen’s Association has benefited from a reduction of 6,000 euros for the exemption from the payment of fees, thanks to the regional plan for economic reactivation after the invasion of Ukraine. Similarly, and due to the coronavirus pandemic, “hoteliers had an annual reduction of 4,000 euros in regional fees,” said the general director.