The future of fishing in the Mar Menor is in danger. The fishermen of the lagoon demand aid from the regional government to survive the 90% drop in catches, due to the mortality of fry and eggs with the successive anoxia that occurred in the years 2019, 2021 and 2022. «If they do not help us , we may have to close the Brotherhood, which needs 50,000 euros each month to maintain two markets, “says the largest patron, José Blaya.

The Ministry of Water, Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries has not ruled on the decline in fish in the lagoon, which has completely disrupted the professional activity of fishermen, nor does it propose both biological and economic measures that can alleviate the deterioration of biodiversity in the Sea Minor.

In response to the economic deficit registered by the Brotherhood, the department headed by Antonio Luengo, who in a few days will leave office to occupy the position of senator in Madrid, responds that “in 2022 they received 125,000 euros”, although from the Brotherhood they clarify that 100,000 euros of said amount were to improve the hygienic and sanitary conditions of the San Pedro del Pinatar fish market. The other 25,000 euros were allocated to operating expenses and to the contribution to the Regional Federation of Fishermen’s Guilds of the Region of Murcia.

The Autonomous Community argues that it also financed the reform of the Lo Pagán fish market with 269,000 euros and the renovation of the cold room with 48,000 euros.

Without charging several months



From the Brotherhood they assure that “the counselor Luengo always supported fishing, but the situation of the Mar Menor is what it is today.” With the fishermen unable to earn money for several months, and the Guild’s lack of income, they doubt that they can hold out until next spring, when the new gilthead bream will be of sufficient size, since “the shrimp campaign scheduled for the month of September is only a complement”, affirms the patron saint of the fishermen of San Pedro de Pinatar, on whom 250 families depend.