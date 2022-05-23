They denounce that the ‘illegals’ take advantage of the biological strike to go out to sea and sell the catches to shops and bars
In pneumatic Zodiacs or motorboats, stuffed in neoprene suits, equipped with baskets and rods and almost always taking advantage of the darkness and the absence of fishing boats in the chosen area. This is how the ‘professionals’ of poaching act and they have done so en masse during the months of March and April when the boats from
#fishermen #Cartagena #demand #severe #measures #due #uncontrolled #increase #poachers
Leave a Reply