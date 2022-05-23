A group of fishermen next to a cart full of boxes of octopuses and freshly caught fish, in the port of the fish market. / PABLO SANCHEZ / AGM

In pneumatic Zodiacs or motorboats, stuffed in neoprene suits, equipped with baskets and rods and almost always taking advantage of the darkness and the absence of fishing boats in the chosen area. This is how the ‘professionals’ of poaching act and they have done so en masse during the months of March and April when the boats from