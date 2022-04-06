Angostura, Sinaloa.- Due to the start of the ban and the delayed government support for the sector, the uncertainty of inspection and surveillance work arises in the fishing fields Given the lack of resources to carry it out, this was announced by the president of the Federation of Fishing Cooperatives of the Central Zone of Sinaloa, José Cuauhtémoc Castro Real.

For some years now, the fishing sector has received support from the State and Federal governments to carry out the inspection and surveillance of the bays with fuel resources. For their part, the fishing cooperatives provide the human material, that is, the fellow fishermen and also the boats.

“Unfortunately there are very few Fisheries officials to cover the entire country, that is why we as producers have to put more effort into it and be taking care of the ban,” said the president of the Federation of Fishing Cooperatives of the Central Zone of Sinaloa.

However, the problem of the delay in government support makes it difficult to carry out surveillance work in the bay.

“The resource did not come in on time, because the ban has already started,” objected José Cuauhtémoc Castro Real.

They estimate that the call for fishing support will be published after Sunday, April 10, which is when the electoral process for the revocation of the mandate will take place, and later the corresponding electoral ban will be lifted.

However, the fishing leaders foresee that the approval and release of the resources will entail a prolonged process, which represents a nuisance for the sector, since it is a limitation for the inspection work.

“Let’s see how we do it, we will have to ask for credits or loans to be able to get the job done,” said the leader of the cooperatives.

In this regard, he pointed out that the resource should be on time and in form, for which he indicated that the fishing authorities should have foreseen the anticipated publication of the call upon learning of the arrival of the electoral ban. “At least, that inspection and surveillance program should have been removed earlier,” he specified.

The leader of the fishing cooperatives emphasized that the care and special attention of surveillance and inspection in the Santa María Bay, Angostura, is what has favored local fishing.

“This is one of the bays with the most order in inspection and surveillance and that is reflected in the results,” he said.

Care consists of respecting the ban, but also maintaining that care once the fishing season starts again, an example of this is stopping the work every quarter moon, as is customary in the region, this to let the product rest the Bay.

“Fortunately, we did well in the Central zone, it was a regular season, where the persimmon shrimp was what helped us get ahead,” said José Cuauhtémoc Castro Real.