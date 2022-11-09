Counselor Antonio Luengo, during the meeting with the representatives of the fishermen’s associations of the Region. / CARM

EP Murcia Wednesday, November 9, 2022, 12:43



The Community and the Fishermen’s Guilds of the Region of Murcia offered this Wednesday alternatives in the capture methods to avoid the reduction in days of work proposed by the European Union, which would mean “a death blow for the activity of our fishermen”, According to the Minister of Water, Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries, Environment and Emergencies, Antonio Luengo, after meeting this Wednesday in Cartagena with the Fishermen’s Guilds of Mazarrón, Águilas, San Pedro del Pinatar and Cartagena.

Thus, the main proposal was to implement the T90 net in the boats that fish in the red shrimp fishing grounds, which “will reduce the capture of sizes of juvenile individuals, which, together with having a low cost, being easy to handle by the crew, low environmental impact and without loss in the quality of the fishery product, makes it an ideal measure in the sustainable management of the fishery resources exploited by the trawler fleet”, Luengo highlighted.

Likewise, the use of complementary technical measures was offered as an alternative, including changes in the fishing gear to increase selectivity, such as, for example, the use of larger mesh sizes, 50 and/or 55 mm square, with respect to the that establishes the current regulations of 40 mm, or the use of repair grids, according to sources from the regional government in a statement.

The use of these technical measures would entail an increase in selectivity, reducing the fishing mortality of certain classes of fish and crustaceans (particularly small individuals, with the capacity to reach optimal sizes for reproduction), and thus allow appreciable benefits to be achieved for the recovery of fishing resources and fishing.

“Instead of complaining and opposing, we have carried out a series of works that we offer to the Government of Spain so that it requests the European Union to reconsider the reduction of up to 40% of the fishing days scheduled for December 31, 2024”, the counselor explained.

“The fishing sector in the Region of Murcia only wants to do one thing, work, in the most sustainable way and compatible with the recovery of fishery resources,” said Luengo, who recognized “the efforts that it has been making in recent years to be able to continue fishing, and we hope that their proposals will be recognised».

For the preparation of this report, proposed by the Mazarrón Fishermen’s Association and financed by the Galpemur Local Action Group, scientific studies were carried out in the red shrimp (‘Aristeus antennatus’) fishing grounds in the Region during July of this year. In the catches, the paired fishing method was applied, using a traditional trawl net as control (with a mesh size of 41 mm in the codend) and a modified net with the T90 cloth in front of the codend (with a mesh size of 41 mm). 50mm).

In addition, in a trawler in the port of Mazarrón during the month of July, 24 sets were made (12 with each type of net) and samples of 5,055 individuals were collected, of which 4,529 were females and 526 were males. The fishing was carried out in the fishing grounds where the fleet normally fishes, always maintaining the usual practice of working the boat.