Ibrahim Saleem (Abu Dhabi)

The “FAO” expected that the improvement in the fisheries and fish farming sector in the country will continue in terms of productivity in the future, with remarkable activity in the field of fish farming, as it is one of the tributaries of food security.

Dr. Lionel Dabadi, one of the most prominent international experts and chief of staff at the “FAO”, “Division of Fisheries and Aquaculture”, told the “Federation” that the UAE is exploiting water and fish resources in a way that ensures their sustainability.

He noted that the efforts made by the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi in this direction since it revealed in 2019 the results of the Fisheries Resources Assessment Survey, which indicated that severe fishing pressures led to the hunting of major species, such as: grouper, barley, and litter, in quantities of more than three and five times. The limits that achieve the sustainability of these species, noting that these efforts have since reversed this trend.

He said: “Aquaculture will be the main source of aquatic food in the future, and for it to flourish in the UAE there must be a comprehensive approach through the exploitation of all resources: such as marine fish of course, and also freshwater fish, and other aquatic animals (oysters, mussels, scallops, etc.) Seashells, etc.) or plants (mulch, seaweed). As the industry grows in a sustainable way, healthy food products are generated for Emirati consumers, as well as economies of scale for investors. ”

The UAE is also now implementing a ban on fishing during the spawning season for certain types of fish to rebuild overexploited fish stocks.

The country is also making a lot of efforts to protect and rehabilitate coral reefs and habitats through the cultivation of natural coral reefs and mangroves, which can have a significant positive impact on the mainland population. Last year, stocks have registered an improvement, and I think we can be optimistic for this year as well, focusing on the importance of collecting high-quality data to ensure that appropriate and timely measures are taken to ensure the sustainability of our fisheries.

The per capita consumption of fish in the country was more than 26 kilograms per capita per year, “the annual per capita consumption rate”, which is higher than the global average, which is “20.5 kg / person / year.” Year », and more than most other countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council states, as the state produced 72,900 tons of fish from natural capture, and 3350 tons of aquaculture (fish farming).

He shed light on the fourteenth of the development goals approved by the United Nations related to underwater life, and that the UAE has always been a strong advocate through the formulation of the 2030 Agenda and Vision 2021, which aims to make the UAE among the best countries in the world by the golden jubilee. Good with the SDGs in relation to SDG 14, and the UAE has already reported achieving 30% of SDG 1.5.14 – Covered protected areas in relation to marine areas.

Linwell Dabaddy

With regard to aspects of cooperation between the organization and the UAE in the field of enhancing fish wealth and fish farming, he said: “The Food and Agriculture Organization is the United Nations agency in charge of food and agriculture, and it works in the UAE at various levels, as we work locally to support the government in priority areas, Especially in the development of aquaculture, fish health and biosecurity, fish markets and consumer preferences, fish statistics, aquaculture laws or training courses, ”pointing out that there is cooperation with the Ministry of Climate Change, the Office of Food and Water Security, and the Abu Dhabi Authority for Agriculture and Food Safety.

Challenges

He pointed out the most prominent challenges that may face fish farming in the UAE, and compared to other countries, the main challenge is to shift from the current level of production to 50,000 or 100,000 tons because all difficulties must now be addressed to create an effective enabling environment, as long as the sector is not large enough, Some of the essential elements for successful production must be imported: equipment, feed, skilled workers, etc., but after this initial stage, as the industry grows, the easier it becomes to develop – although new challenges such as biosecurity – will also start to become more. Urgently.

He pointed out that the high temperatures in the summer constitute an obstacle to raising fish, and for several reasons, the first is that the solubility of oxygen in the water decreases, when the temperature increases, when the water is very hot, the amount of oxygen is very small, and fish can suffocate and die in End. Also, when the temperature is very high, the aquatic bacteria increase in the degraded organic water, which may also lead to more oxygen deficiency, and the release of toxic compounds, especially near sediments and at the bottom of water bodies. That is why you must be very careful when selecting marine aquaculture areas. On the other hand, the use of modern technologies such as recycling of “RAS” or “Aquaponic” aquaculture systems, allows controlling the temperature and quality of the water.

Increase national production

He pointed out that the most prominent projects in the current period are the work that aims to support local fish production in the UAE by empowering the aquaculture sector, and by determining how we can produce more aquatic food at home and at sea, and at the same time create job opportunities. For young citizens and job opportunities for investors. We are all living through a strange period with this virus, and what has emerged strongly around the world is a renewed commitment to sustainable food produced locally. People prefer to eat local food, and the matter applies to consumers in the UAE, but when it comes to fish, the UAE imports a lot, so What we want to do is to consider the possibility of increasing national production using the latest aquaculture technology, and this is possible today thanks to scientific progress.

Innovative technologies

Linwell explained that the most suitable areas for mariculture are on the eastern coast, where the waters are deep and not very hot, and there are already many initiatives to raise fish and shellfish in the country, but the available area is not large, and we also know that the UAE has a very long coast along the Gulf. But it is more difficult to keep fish because the waters are shallow, and it can be very hot during the summer and too salty for many types of fish.

He continued: “But this does not mean that we stand idly by. Through the presence of a team of international consultants, different areas have been identified, and a proposal for each area includes the latest technologies for successfully cultivating fish. In the deeper areas, we can use submersible cages, and this is a very modern marine technology that allows By producing fish in areas where the currents and storms can be very strong, and in medium-depth areas we suggest the use of traditional cages that are used in other seas around the world, but it is intended to use specific models suitable for the UAE, for many drifting or shallow areas, we suggest some Very innovative technologies, such as barges (flat boats) or closed floating containment systems. ”

Marine and coastal ecosystem management

With regard to the possibility of sustainably managing marine and coastal ecosystems and protecting them from pollution, the expert emphasized that the key to effective management and protection from pollution is for countries to put in place an effective monitoring plan for the state of their land stocks, as well as monitoring the quality of water along their coasts, this monitoring must include biological and plastic pollution. At the moment, we are becoming more concerned about its impact on ecosystems and our health, and it is a necessary condition that you have sufficient data to be able to analyze it and develop strategies to rebuild wild stocks, or improve water quality.

He shed light on the fourteenth of the development goals related to underwater life, and the role of the United Arab Emirates in that, pointing to the greatness of the role it has played since the United Nations adopted the 2030 Agenda in 2015 as a global call to action to eradicate poverty, protect the planet and ensure By 2030, all people enjoy peace and prosperity.

It consists of 17 sustainable development goals (SDGs), 169 targets and 232 indicators. The sustainable development goals have been integrated, because work in one area can affect the results of work in other areas. For example, by improving sustainable fish production, you contribute to Achieving Goal 2 “Zero Hunger.”

Water recycling

In relation to freshwater bodies, aquaculture is generally a good activity, as it allows food production along with other benefits such as mosquito control. Of course, laws and regulations must be put in place to avoid any negative impact on a scarce and precious resource for the country, but in light of the expected impacts of climate change, it is possible to build more water tanks in the coming years, providing more opportunities for cultivating freshwater fish species. .

And unlike most sectors of agriculture, aquaculture is also possible in brackish water tanks [أملح من المياه العذبة وأعذب من الماء المالح]For the cultivation of species such as mullet, seabass or some types of shrimp.

He pointed out that there is another promising aspect to the development of aquaculture in the UAE, which is the use of modern technologies based on recycling water, this is what we call RAS for aquaculture systems based on recycling water, as there is an increasing interest in these technologies, because they allow the production of fish in the least amount. From environmental impact and with high efficiency in terms of water use, this technology can be applied with marine and fresh water, and it can even be combined with the production of hydroponic crops to increase the amount of food produced with the same amount of water.