And the talk is about, according to a report by the American news network “CNN”, about a giant rock that emerges from the sand and takes the shape of a fish.

What is surprising in the picture is that the “fish rock” is surrounded by sand, to appear as if it is sailing in the desert, while to others it appears to be in the form of a submarine floating on the surface of the sea.

Al-Enezi said that he took the unusual pictures of the rock formation using a “drone” plane, while he was recording the archaeological treasures in the Al-Ula region in Saudi Arabia, which is known for the structures that rival Petra in Jordan.

He explained, “While I was documenting the area, a mountain scene appeared in front of me, its shape showing that it is like a fish in the heart of the desert.”

The Saudi photographer said that he may not have been the first person to notice the existence of this rock formation, but he believes that from an aerial perspective he was the first to notice this intriguing formation.

He continued, “The photographer’s eye sees what people do not see.”

As soon as Al-Enezi published the pictures on social networks, some people began to interpret the matter as the remains of a giant sea monster.

The Saudi photographer said: “Some have mentioned that it is a real fish that was fossilized millions of years ago, but that is not the case. It is just a sandstone formed by many factors.”