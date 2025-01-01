Although we should eat fish all year round, in Christmas It should become more of a protagonist than ever given the innumerable benefits it brings. Incorporating seafood in these festivities, such as New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Eve, will make us enjoy dishes full of nutrients that offer a variety of health benefits in addition to being a lighter alternative to traditional Christmas food and being ideal for snacks at parties and large meetings.

Seafood, for example, provides minerals such as calcium (crustaceans), sodium, iodine (oysters), magnesium, zinc, phosphoruspotassium and iron (mussels and clams). As for vitamins, this food group contains D, A, B and E.

This Christmas, let the sea be the star of your table! With fresh and original recipes, you will surprise your guests and transform your celebrations into unforgettable moments.

Recipe 1. Mini shrimp volovanes with lime aioli

Mini shrimp volovanes with lime aioli.



Fishing Spain





– 12 small volovanas









– 150 grams of peeled and cooked shrimp

– 2 tablespoons aioli

– Juice of 1⁄2 lime

Mix the shrimp with the aioli and lime juice. Fill the volovanes with the mixture and decorate. Serve cold as an appetizer.

Recipe 2. Grilled scallops with citrus sauce

Grilled scallops with citrus sauce.



Fishing Spain





– 8 clean scallops

– Juice of 1 orange

– Juice of 1⁄2 lime

– 1 teaspoon honey

– Chives to decorate

– Green asparagus

Cook scallops in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat, 1-2 minutes per side. Mix the orange and lime juice with the honey and olive oil. Serve the scallops and drizzle with the citrus sauce. Decorate with chives and accompany with some grilled asparagus.

Recipe 3. Tuna tartar with avocado

Tuna tartar with avocado.



Fishing Spain





– 200 grams of fresh red tuna, cubed

– 1 avocado, cubed

– Juice of 1 lime

– Soy sauce to taste

– Sesame seeds and chopped chives

Mix the tuna with soy sauce and lime juice. Place a layer of avocado on a plating ring and then add a new layer with the tuna. Garnish with sesame seeds and chopped chives before serving.

Recipe 4. Clams in white wine

Clams in white wine.



fishing Spain





– 1 kg of clams

– 2 cloves of garlic, minced

– 1 small onion, chopped

– 1 glass of white wine

– 1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped

Soak the clams in salt water for 30 minutes to release the sand. Then rinse them well. Sauté the garlic and onion in a pan with olive oil.

Add the white wine, and cook over medium heat for 2 minutes. Add the clams and cover the pan. Cook for 5-7 minutes or until clams open. Sprinkle with fresh parsley and serve hot with a drizzle of oil.

Recipe 5. Hake in papillore with vegetables

Hake in papillore with vegetables.



Fishing Spain





– 4 hake loins

– 1 zucchini, thinly sliced

– 1 carrot in thin strips

– 1⁄2 red pepper in strips

– 1 lemon sliced

– Fresh basil leaves

Place each hake loin on baking paper, add the vegetables and lemon slices.

Season with salt and pepper and add a splash of olive oil and basil leaves. Close the paper packets and bake for 15-20 minutes.

Open the papillotes at the table to surprise with the fresh aroma of vegetables and fish.

Recipe 6. Seafood soup

Seafood soup.



fishing Spain





– 300 grams of shrimp (peeled)

– 300 grams of clams

– 200 grams of sliced ​​squid

– 1 ripe tomato

– 1 onion

– 2 cloves of garlic, minced

– 1 liter of fish broth

– 1 glass of white wine

Sauté the onion and garlic. Add the tomato and cook for 5 minutes. Pour in the white wine and let it reduce for a couple of minutes. Add the fish broth and bring to a boil. Add the shrimp, clams and squid. Cook over medium heat for 5-7 minutes.