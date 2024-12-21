The Government’s new fiscal package, which among other measures creates a permanent tax on interest and bank commissions, and taxes vapers, has been published this Saturday in the Official State Gazette (BOE) and comes into force on Sunday, December 22.

This fiscal package, which was definitively approved Last Thursday in the plenary session of the Congress of Deputies, it transposed a European directive that guarantees that all multinationals pay a minimum rate of 15% in corporate tax.

It also creates a permanent tax on bank interest and commissions, taxes vapersincreases tobacco taxation, raises personal income tax by two points for capital income over 300,000 euros and pursues tax fraud in the hydrocarbon sector.

Additionally, it modifies the corporate tax to compensate for the annulment by the Constitutional Court of the PP reforms and lower corporate tax for SMEs that invoice less than one million euros, among other measures; and includes the repeal of the tax on large energy companies, after the vote in favor of PP, Vox, Junts and PNV. However, the Council of Ministers will approve this tax again on Monday via royal decree, knowing that in Congress there is not a majority to validate it.

On the other hand, the BOE published this Saturday the bill that will improve the labor protection of live organ and tissue donors, recognizing their right to sick leave without the requirement of a contribution period and a paid permit to carry out tests prior to donation. This law will come into force on the first business day of the third month following that of its publication, that is, already in March.

In addition, the BOE has published the resolution of the Congress of Deputies that orders the publication of the validation agreement of the Royal Decree-Law on complementary urgent measures in the municipalities affected by the DANA.