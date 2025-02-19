As if the ‘procés’ had not existed, as if Pedro Sánchez had not granted a controversial amnesty to those responsible or depending on the seven votes of Junts per Catalunya, the fugitive party Carles Puigdemont, the control session of the Congress to the Government, by … First time in a long time, it has had a clear, almost monothematic prominence except notes of corruption that near the Executive, of fiscal policy.

The controversial decision of the Ministry of Finance first tax the minimum interprofession We can share ram. The second vice president, Yolanda Díaz, to add, struggled in her seat for not gesturing during the seven questions that María Jesús Montero has had to answer, who accumulated those who postponed last week, when, the day after the clash between the Coalition partners, was low due to a sudden fever.

“We are glad of your prompt recovery and that you have recovered your friendship,” said the general secretary of the PP, Cuca Gamarra, the Minister of Finance, after the Vice Presidents Montero and Díaz melt into hugs and hugs and hugs and Kisses on Monday, at the Monumental Theater in Madrid. Among them, this Wednesday, there was ice, despite the efforts to explain a tuning; A unit broken by an ideological discrepancy before which neither of the two parts, today, seems willing to give its arm to twist.

Before intervening both, the opposition leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, and the president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, have fulfilled his weekly face to face, but this seemed a procedure. Like two openings, Feijóo and Sánchez have prepared the land for the montero exam with cross accusations, this time, by the perceptors of the minimum interprofessional salary. Its salary rises this 2025 to 1,184 euros per month, fifty more than until now, but, for the first time, they will have to pay the personal income tax.

Feijóo has started asking if Díaz knew in advance that the minimum wage receivers will pay IRPF or if he lied when, on Tuesday of last week, in the middle of the press conference of the Council of Ministers, he said that he had learned by the press. The government spokeswoman, Pilar Alegría, whispered that this was not, confirming an obvious discomfort, a badly concealed war, among the parties coaligated in the Executive. Sánchez, with a break of his own, has replied that surely the bonus the former PP Luis Bárcenas, convicted of the Gürtel case, “did not retain the personal income tax.”

“You are as constant not to respond as to loot the Spanish workers,” Feijóo replied quick former Minister José Luis Ábalos for his involvement in the Koldo case. «How are they going to respect us in the world if the vice president does not respect him? How are they going to believe us talking about tariffs if the biggest tariff is yours? A government has never been as expensive and as useless as yours, ”he said.

Sánchez, then, has presumed the increase in employees – there are almost twenty -two millions for the eighteen million that was there when he reached the Moncloa – and that the poverty rate is the lowest of the historical series – despite the fact that he continues Being close to twenty percent – and, incidentally, has reproached him for his opposition, at the height, according to him, of the broken cryptocurrencies recommended by the president of Argentina, Javier Milei, and has attacked the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, for the management of nursing home during the Covid-19 pandemic.

After a parenthesis of a question to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, José Manuel Albares, has touched the turn of Montero, who more than a week after his encounter with adding has begun to do that «pedagogy in the hemicycle »That he wants to teach the socialist branch of the Executive. First he answered four questions from PP deputies and then three other Vox, Junts and Podemos parliamentarians. 35 minutes of the control session she has copied them, with multi -party rifirrafes, after a week in which she has been in the eye of the hurricane.

“With you, the Montero bench always wins,” said Gamarra, who has asked the vice president why the minimum wage rises from the fifty euros, twenty -five will end up filling the hacienda coffers. Montero has avoided answering that, but, in a defense of the measure that he has repeated all morning, he said that the government has risen that income of 735 euros per month to 1,184 for the hundred euros that the Marian executive increased it Rajoy, that eighty percent of their perceptors will not pay the personal income tax – they are exempt, for example, those who have children in charge – and that those who charged that salary already tribute in 2024 and at the time of the PP. “The fiscal hell has no limits,” he lamented number two of the popular.

The deputy of the PP Elías Bendodo, Andaluz, has used a sarcastic tone and has claimed to sympathize with Montero: «Mrs. Díaz, do not take it into account. He has said that he has learned from the press. He has many ‘palante’ things, he has his head in Ferraz, the office in La Moncloa, the weekend comes to Andalusia and does not give ‘pa’ more ». His mockery has served him the reproach of the vice president, who has accused the parliamentarian of “machismo” and “paternalism”, raising reprobative murmurs in the PP bench. “Faced with the banalization of machismo, let’s send a message of respect for women who suffer real machismo,” said PP spokesman, Borja Sémper.

The also popular Juan Bravo has insisted on Gamarra’s question about those twenty -five euros that will be raised by the IRPF of each minimum wage receiver – with the same success – and recalled that the vice president promised to not raise taxes to the classes to the classes to the classes medium and hardworking. “We have not uploaded taxes to the middle or worker,” Montero has answered, claiming that IRPF has only climbed as such to income exceeding 300,000 euros per year. “No!” The popular bench has chanted with irony, while the president of the Congress, the socialist Francina Armengol asked for silence.

The deputy of the PP Esther Muñoz has asked the vice president for the statements of the Koldo case, Víctor de Aldama, and she has accused her, again, of being “spokesman for a confessed criminal.” Then, from Vox, the general secretary of his parliamentary group, José María Figaredo, has returned to the burden with fiscal policy: “Disguised by Robin Hood are dedicated to stealing money from Spaniards to improve the well -being of politicians.” «Is it still thinking that taxes are a robbery? From there it is difficult to generate a dialogue, ”Montero has counteracted.

The Junts parliamentarian Josep Maria Cruset has also asked him how he justifies the tax rise, but Montero has reiterated the argument offered to Bravo, but personalized for his independence partner: «If someone had approved an upris of the IRPF to the lower or half -classes , I should have had his vote. Have you voted in favor? No, because this supposed tax increase has not occurred ». Cruset has cast the VAT of the hairdressers, the diesel tax and the hydrocarbons, the garbage rate … taxes, all of them, which also have to pay the minimum wage notice, as now the IRPF.

“With the rental prices of the clouds, the luxury of saying that the minimum wage is no longer subsistence has been allowed,” said the general secretary of Podemos, Ione Belarra, who has indicated that although the minimum interprofessional salary is located In 1,184 euros per month, the average rental price of an eighties square meters is 1,063 euros per month. And that, without counting food, light, gas, water, transport … “If this is not subsist, then what is it?” The former minister asked. “Mrs. Gamarra,” Montero started, waking an early widespread laughter. “Sorry, they end in ‘-arra’,” he added. Cuca Gamarra laughed, while Ione Belarra, both finished in ‘-arra’, expected a commitment to further tax the benefits of banking. It has not arrived.

After the Viacrucis of Montero, it was the turn of Díaz, although the spokesman of the popular parliamentary group in Congress, Miguel Tellado, has also agreed on the first: «Mrs. Montero, we understand the lapse, we have been lying forty minutes. They have raised taxes up to 96 times ». According to him, the kisses of Montero and Díaz are proof that the government is “very rotating” and has asked, without an answer, if it is worth following in the Executive with ten laws of adding “frozen” and shutting up corruption before corruption that stalks your coalition partner. Díaz has answered that the unemployment rate is the youngest in seventeen years and that the temporality is below the European average. From the minimum wage he has praised his ascent, but, with Montero by his side, he has avoided loading again against the taxpayer of his perceptors.

This matter has still had a final confrontation, between Sémper and the Government spokeswoman, the socialist Pilar Alegría, to which he has questioned whether he exercises as the voice of the entire Executive or only one part. She, although she has recognized that the question was well thrown, for her confrontation with Díaz at the press conference after the Council of Ministers last week, she has come out of the tangent and wanted to know if Semper is the spokesman of the “moderate PP »Or from which he agrees with Vox; of the “radical PP” for which he abandoned the politics or “radical PP” to which he returned. Pedagogy of the PSOE, extended to the control session, for the moment, does not convince anyone else. Everything will depend, ERC spokesman ventured in the halls of Congress in the lower house, Gabriel Rufián, the desire to add to “take holders.”