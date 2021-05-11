The president of the Independent Authority for Fiscal Responsibility (Airef), Cristina Herrero. EFE

The Fiscal Authority (Airef) once again gives the Government a slap on the wrist. It considers that the update of the Stability Program 2021-2024 presented less than two weeks ago, which includes the budgetary and macroeconomic forecasts for the coming years, does not include a complete fiscal strategy for the medium term and warns about the scarce realization of the impact that They will have the reforms contemplated in the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan.

“We do recognize that it is a starting point in the planning that we have been asking for”, the president of the organization, Cristina Herrero, clarified this Tuesday in the presentation of her Report on the Update of the Stability Program 2021-2024. “But it does not meet the requirements for medium-term tax planning required by the regulations. For this reason, we ask that it be completed, ”he added, broadening the time horizon of the fiscal strategy and integrating the macroeconomic and fiscal implications that the planned reforms may have. “We miss that there is a fiscal policy objective,” he added.

Airef had already endorsed, on April 26, the government’s macroeconomic scenario, but had warned about the existence of significant risks that have the potential to frustrate forecasts. The agency then identified two key factors, which it underlined again this Tuesday: the evolution of the pandemic and the uncertainty about European funds. He believes that the information available on the impact of the Recovery Plan, its execution schedule and the quality of the projects, key to having a multiplier effect on growth, is still scarce. On the other hand, he estimates that the health situation, whose improvement is linked to the success of the vaccination strategy, still entails risks, especially for a key sector for the Spanish economy, such as tourism.

Herrero recalled that this year it was “particularly important” to carry out a multi-year exercise before a new and decisive instrument such as the Recovery Plan. And, in this sense, he stressed that its impact has not been incorporated into the Stability Program: “The fiscal scenario is consistent with policies.” He explained that the document does not include the effect of the measures already taken or of the pending structural reforms. Nor does it specify whether there will be a structural increase in public spending, nor does it reflect the possible legacy of the crisis in terms of public debt. “The debt level is reduced in 2024, but at very high levels [por encima del 112% del PIB]”, He recalled,“ which puts us in a much more vulnerable situation ”.

The president of the organization regretted that the Government has not included in the Stability Program sent to Brussels any reference to the current medium-term objective according to European rules – 3% of GDP for the deficit and 60% for the debt. which are now temporarily suspended, unlike other countries. Airef has made a comparison with other economies in the environment (Germany, Italy, France, Portugal and the United Kingdom). It has found that almost all of them have lengthened the time horizon for updating the Stability Program, have incorporated the measures of their recovery plans, to a lesser or greater degree, and have made reference to convergence to the European objective in the medium term.

“Airef believes that the Stability Program can only be considered an incomplete approach to this strategy [de orientación de la política fiscal] because, in the first place and in its budgetary aspect, it is presented as an isolated element of the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan (PRTR). It only incorporates the macroeconomic impact of the PRTR investments and the consequent tax collection impact, but not the reforms that are still pending legislative implementation and that affect nuclear areas for growth and the sustainability of public finances ”, such as the labor reform , tax and pensions, concludes the agency.

Deficit forecast worsens

Airef believes that in 2024 the deficit of the public administrations as a whole will be reduced to 3.5% of GDP, compared to the 3.2% estimated by the Government and 11% at the end of 2020. Likewise, and in line with the Forecasts of the Executive, estimates that at the end of the period analyzed the debt will continue to be above 112% of GDP, which is an “important factor of vulnerability for the Spanish economy”

The agency, like the Government, believes that the deficit will reduce at a high rate in the first years, and stagnate at the end of the period. Revenues over GDP will stand at 39.1% by the end of 2024, two tenths less than what the official forecasts estimate, and expenditures, excluding the Recovery Plan, will reach 42.7% of GDP in 2024 , two tenths more than what the Executive predicts, thanks to the progressive withdrawal of measures related to covid thanks to the improvement of the health situation.