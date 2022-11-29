THE TRUTH Murcia Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 15:02



The works of the Murcia mobility plan will start this Wednesday in different parts of the city. These first works will only affect traffic lanes on Avenida Primo de Rivera, where sections of the service road will be occupied in the direction out of Murcia, and in Pío Baroja, where sections of the bike lane will be used.

The works, financed by European funds, will begin in Ronda de Levante (section from Plaza Juan XXIII to Avenida Primero de Mayo); Primo de Rivera Avenue (from Plaza Circular to Plaza Díez de Revenga); Pio Baroja avenue; El Palmar road (La Arrixaca roundabout) and Alcantarilla road.

The first phase of the works in these areas will consist of the installation of construction signage, partial demolition of sidewalks, ditches and pipes, and partial replacement of sidewalks. The Murcia City Council reported that “whenever there is a condition for circulation, alternative routes will be enabled.” Likewise, in areas where work is carried out on the sidewalks, pedestrian traffic will be ensured, always respecting the minimum width required in the accessibility regulations.

The Consistory also assured that “work will be done to reduce inconvenience at all times, guaranteeing access to homes, shops, and garages will be guaranteed during the works.” During this Tuesday, posters are being installed on the portals of the work areas, with precise, graphic and descriptive information on the conditions to keep the neighbors informed.