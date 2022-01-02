Today, Monday, we receive the first official working day in accordance with the new weekly work system adopted by the UAE for the federal government sector, to be four and a half working days from Monday to Thursday, and half a working day on Friday, and the weekly holiday will be on Saturday and Sunday, with which various local departments and authorities interacted positively. As well as the institutions of the private sector, and the educational sector, both public and private, arranged its conditions according to the new amendment, which is the fourth of its kind since the establishment of the state, and confirms the vitality and legislative flexibility that the UAE enjoys, as it proceeds with the vision of the wise leadership to enhance its global position and leadership in competitiveness indicators.

The new amendment to the weekly work system came after the experience of adopting Friday as an official holiday from 1971-1999, after which Thursday was added as a weekly holiday in addition to Friday from 1999-2006. In the third amendment, the weekly holiday became Friday and Saturday from 2006 to 2021, which we bid farewell to yesterday. the first.

And based on the latest decision, the Friday sermon and prayers were unified at 1:15 p.m. nationwide throughout the year, in a step that took into account the nature of the day and at the same time allowed parents, male and female employees, more time to be among their families.

The business sector is the most beneficiary and interactive with the new work system, which will contribute to strengthening the UAE’s position on the business map as a global economic center, and promoting the integration of the national economy with various economies and global markets in countries that adopt the weekly holiday on Saturdays and Sundays, as well as the financial sector to align it with working days in Global stock exchanges and financial markets, in addition to global banks.

The new weekly work system needs flexible and open mindsets in “administrative affairs,” not the calcified routine and bureaucracy, as well as the one who issued a fatwa in one of the local departments that it is not permissible to grant an employee an hour to breastfeed on Friday because the working hours are already short according to the new system!! The spirit of the new system, flexibility, interaction and innovation, so where are the likes of our friend who is busy with the imprint of attendance and departure and nothing else?

Also entering into force today is the decision to limit the entry of federal ministries to workers and vaccinated employees in accordance with the recent circular issued by the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources within the framework of precautionary measures and preventive measures to address the pandemic. Decisions and steps aimed at the public interest, away from the gossip of “group” and “social media” analysts.