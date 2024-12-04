The first experience of young Spaniards with the job market is usually marked by precariousness. The first ‘legal’ jobs that this group accesses are usually marked by low salaries, short-term contracts and jobs in hospitality and commerce. Yes indeed, Young people enter the market later and later because they extend their studies and increasingly do so with indefinite contracts.

These are the main lines of a study prepared by researcher Florentino Felgueroso, a researcher at Fedea within the framework of the Quarterly Labor Market Observatory. An analysis forum in which BBVA Research and the Sagardoy law firm also participate. Thanks to the microdata of Social Security’s working life, it is possible to reconstruct what the first incursions of workers into the Spanish labor market are like. The data shows that half of them earn around 400 euros, only in 30% of cases they live for more than a year and around 40% of jobs are generated in the hospitality and commerce sectors.

