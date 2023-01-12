After weeks of negotiations, it’s finally official: Víctor Guzmán is a new Monterrey player. The 20-year-old soccer player arrived at the Sultana del Norte from Xolos de Tijuana. ‘El Toro’ is one of the most promising soccer players in Mexican soccer and will seek to continue growing as a professional in one of the most powerful squads in the entire league.
The hiring of Guzmán was a priority of the albiazul board of directors after the departure of César Montes to European soccer. The jewel originally from Tijuana, Baja California, offered his first statements as a Rayados footballer and affirmed that he reaches a great team in the MX League.
“I am very excited because I am coming to a great team in Mexico and I come here with all the hope of being able to achieve many things. My career is very short, I am barely 20 years old and it is a great challenge that I am going to assume responsibly”
– Victor Guzman
During the summer market, ‘El Toro’ Guzmán was on the agenda for Besiktas in the Turkish first division. In the end, the defender remained in the ranks of Xolaje. Asked about the possibility of playing in European soccer, the new Monterrey player indicated that playing in his new club could be a “springboard” to fulfill his dream of military abroad.
“Yes, that’s how he sees it (as a springboard to play in Europe). I know that first (I have to) focus on giving my best here at Rayados. I’ll see what happens in the future.”
– Victor Guzman
In his first statements, the 20-year-old defender praised both César Montes and veteran Héctor Moreno, with whom he will presumably share the title at Rayados.
Víctor Guzmán is the third reinforcement of Monterrey for the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX, after the hiring of Omar Govea and Jordi Cortizo.
