Monday, July 10, 2023
The first words of the PSG goalkeeper after leaving the UCI after a serious accident

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 10, 2023
in Sports
0
The first words of the PSG goalkeeper after leaving the UCI after a serious accident

Sergio Rico

Sergio Rico, goalkeeper for Paris Saint Germain.

Photo:

Instagram of Sergio Rico and AFP

Sergio Rico, goalkeeper for Paris Saint Germain.

Sergio Rico managed to come out of a coma after being severely beaten by a horse.

The Spanish goalkeeper for Paris SG, Sergio Rico, wrote a few words of gratitude and optimism this Sundayas he continues his recovery from injuries sustained after suffering a head injury following an accident with a horse.

They were the first public words, after leaving the Intensive Care Unit.

The first words of the PSG goalkeeper

Photo of Sergio Rico before the first round of group H at Uefa.

“I wanted to thank each and every one of the people who have shown me and sent their love in these difficult days. I continue working on my recovery that is getting better every day”Rico indicated on Instagram the former Sevilla goalkeeper, with whom he won the Europa League twice before signing for PSG in 2020, a club where he had been playing on loan for a year.

“I feel very lucky, once again, thank you all and I hope to see you soon”, he added in a hopeful message. The 29-year-old goalkeeper continues to be treated at the Virgen del Rocío hospital in Seville, where he was admitted on May 28.

Sergio Rico, discharged

The PSG goalkeeper and his wife.

Photo:

Screenshot CHANCE, Alba Silva’s Instagram

Sergio Rico, who was in a coma for several days until June 19, left the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and was transferred to the plant.

“Sergio Rico has been discharged from the ICU of the Virgen del Rocío Hospital”, affirmed the Sevillian clinical center in a medical report. The PSG goalkeeper had been hospitalized “with close surveillance and monitoring” for five weeks since he suffered an accident with a horse at the Romería del Rocío in southern Spain at the end of May.

More news

AFP

