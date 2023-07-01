The 17-year-old’s mother can’t believe what her son did to poor Michelle Causo: “I died too. He killed me too”

The first words of the mother of the 17-year-old who ended the life of Michelle Causo have been reported by The messenger. She has been described as frail and spends the whole day working, cleaning houses and apartment blocks. A woman who tried to do her best to give that son a dignified life.

A woman who saw the police officers ring her door and tell her that sentence she never wanted to hear. Her boyfriend, only 17 years old, had been arrested on suspicion of crime and concealment of the body. The messenger brought back the words of the 17-year-old’s motherpronounced before the authorities:

I sacrificed my whole life for this son, to guarantee him a future. I did everything for him, working day and night, what he did devastated me. I can not believe it. I died too, he killed me too.

Michelle Causo and the 17-year-old were just friends

Michelle Causo and that 17-year-old boy were just friends, they had been dating for a few months. She had had a boyfriend for about two years, to whom she was very close, while he had recently broken up. Her ex-girlfriend, on the phone with journalists, said that their story had been beautiful. She hadn’t never exhibited aggressive behavior.

He ended the life of a girl of his age with several blows, closed her in a black bag and dragged him down the stairs. The neighbors saw him in front of the entrance and they are get suspicious. Then, he got himself a shopping cart and moved the body up ai bins. All in broad daylight. When authorities tracked him down, he was still wearing dirty clothes.

He confessed, he spoke of a fight over money, but Michelle’s family doesn’t believe it. Her parents are convinced that their daughter rejected him and that the boy couldn’t have done it all by himself.

The 17-year-old will have to appear before the judge on Monday for thewarranty interrogation.