Finding of little Nicola Tanturli, the first words of his father after hugging him

A few hours after the finding of the little one Nicola Tanturli, the dad Leonardo he decided to break the silence. The man with the joy in the heart, he decided to speak of his emotions. Fortunately, the story ended in the best way, just as everyone hoped.

A disconcerting episode, which left the whole of Italy with the breathless and that has united an entire community in the searches. The young father, in his first interview with a journalist from Rai 1 he has declared:

Nicola was strong, he is used to walking and he resisted. When I hugged him in the ambulance I found him to be fine, compatibly with 36 hours spent in a forest. Nicola is a child used to walking a few tens of meters, by himself, independently, but he has never gone away in this way alone.

A news gorgeous, which arrived this morning. Everyone is happy with how the affair ended. Now the little one is hospitalized at the Meyer hospital in Florence, for all controls of the case.

From the first information that emerged from the hospital itself, his condition seems to be a lot good. He did not report trauma and injury, after his disappearance. It seems to have brought back only gods scratches and wounds. In fact his resignation are scheduled for tomorrow. However, the little one managed to survive in the woods, without water or food, for 2 nights and one day.

The disappearance of little Nicola Tanturli

The disappearance of this child of only 21 months took place yesterday, Tuesday 22 June. Precisely in the municipality of Palazzuolo sul Senio. In the woods of Mugello.

Parents when you are wake up in the morning, they did not find it, they launched immediately the alarm to the police. The agents, given his tender age, quickly started all the searches.

The prefecture has also started the plan to search for missing persons. On the spot arrived the carabinieri, the firefighters, the volunteers of civil protection and also the Alpine rescue. In addition, the locals also joined in to give a contribution.