Melloul Fatah would not have noticed that he had shot an arrow with his diving rifle: the statements of the alleged killer

Is called Melloul Fatah the 27-year-old boy held responsible for the murder of Klajdi Bitri in Sirolo, in the Marche region. All this would have happened following a fight in the middle of traffic. The suspect, arrested and interrogated in the Carabinieri barracks in Osimo, said he did not realize that he had fired the harpoon shot, nor that he had hit the boy who then died.

A dramatic event that shocked the entire community of Sirolo, a small town on the Marche coast. A dispute born in the middle of traffic that led to the murder of a 23-year-old boy, Klajdi Bitri.

Yesterday, to tell her version, it was the 40-year-old woman who was driving the first car, the one who ‘it was going too slow‘, enough to trigger lira of the driver of the car that followed.

The lady said that the subject, annoyed by the too low gait, first cursed and then attacked her and her husband, starting to hit the latter with kicks and punches.

Soon after, Klajdi and two other friends arrived and intervened for calm souls. At that point the driver of the other car would have taken a diving rifle from the trunk and would have exploded an arrow in Bitri’s chest, killing him instantly.

The words of Melloul Fatah

The alleged perpetrator of this insane act, now accused of murder, was tracked down and arrested shortly after in Falconara Marittima.

Conducted to the Osimo barracks by the Carabinieri, the 27-year-old would have answered little or nothing to the questions of the investigators.

The Algerian would only have said that he took the rifle to defendas he was attacked by three people who violently kicked and punched him, causing bruises and wounds to his back and head.

He was certain, his lawyer Davide Mengarelli said, even that he had not fired any arrows. Which, at this point, again according to him, would have been completely accidental.

In the next few days the technicians will also carry out a ballistics exam on the weapon, while the coroners in charge will subject Bitri’s body to an autopsy.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, the investigating judge will submit the alleged murderer for questioning by validation of arrest directly in the Montacuto prison of Ancona in which he is imprisoned.