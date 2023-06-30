A fight over money, this is what the 17-year-old who ended Michelle Causo’s life said during the interrogation

The 17-year-old accused of the crime of Michelle Causo he denied ending his friend’s life because of her refusal. You spoke of a dispute that would have arisen between the two of them over 30 euros.

They weren’t engaged and he wasn’t jealous, this is what the 17-year-old told the authorities after a interrogation night. Michelle Causo had been engaged for more than a year with another boy, while he had broken up for just over a week.

They weren’t even close friends, but they had gotten closer lately. The investigators want to see clearly. What was the real relationship between Michelle and that guy described by everyone as a who “lived life like in a movie”?

The justification of the young man, however, is not enough to shed light on the dynamics of the crime and on the real motive. On Monday he will have to appear before the magistrate for thewarranty interrogation. Meanwhile, he is being held in a reception facility.

Michelle Causo went to the 17-year-old’s home

From an initial reconstruction by the police, it would seem that that day Michelle Causo went to her friend’s house in via Giuseppe Benedetto Dusmet in Primavalle, Rome. Since then, no one knows what the two have done and what it is really happened. The 17-year-old was seen under the building with a black bag, he told the neighbors that he was staying carrying fishbut they became suspicious and called the authorities.

He then put Michelle in a shopping cart, to move her body to the dumpsters. From the first medical tests, no signs of sexual violence would have emerged, the girl died as a result of several cuts to the face, chest and neck. He would also have tried to defend himself, given the marks on his hands and arms.

When law enforcement officers found the young woman, they immediately traced the boy, who was found with clothes still stained with blood.