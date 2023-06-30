“She was with me and she wasn’t interested in anyone else”: on social networks, Michelle Causo’s boyfriend does not hide his agonizing pain

An immense pain that the boyfriend of has been experiencing for about two days now Michelle Causo, the 17-year-old from Primavalle who was brutally killed by a peer on Wednesday afternoon and thrown into a cart. On social networks, the boy does not hide her tears, dedicating all his love to the girl.

Immediately after the brutal murder of Michelle Causo, they were spread rumors on the fact that the young woman was engaged to the boy who took her life. She had even told herself that she was pregnant with him.

News then promptly deny from the young girl’s father. The man declared both in the prosecutor’s office and to the press that her daughter was not pregnant and that the boy who took her life was not her boyfriend, but only a friend of hers.

She, the father said again, was happily engaged for almost two years with a boy from Rome, with whom he got along very well.

And just this boy, today wracked with pain for losing his soul mate, he is pouring all his tears on social media.

Photo of the two of them happy together, video of moments of joy and heartbreaking phrases. In the Instagram bio, for example, the young man wrote: “I love you Michelle, I miss you more than air“. Or again:

You are my angel, I will always love you. The first day without you is the worst thing that could happen to me. Where are you my Love?

The words of the boyfriend of Michelle Causo

Michelle Causo’s boyfriend reiterated on social media that she was with him stop. She wasn’t interested in anyone else.

Did not know that she had gone to her friend’s house on Wednesday morning.

She had only told me that she would be leaving, but also that she would be right back. But unfortunately she didn’t go like this.

There are many of Michelle’s friends who remember her as one good girlserious, always cheerful and available to help others.

Still too many questions behind a heinous crimeto which the investigators try to find answers in the shortest possible time.

Next Monday, the August 3rdwill be held before the investigating judge of the Juvenile Court the interrogation for the validation of the detention of the 17-year-old killer.