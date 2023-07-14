Iñigo Martínez has already been presented as a new FC Barcelona player after his signing was made official a little over a week ago. Today, Thursday, it has been his presentation and he has already had his first words as a culé player. The left-footed central defender that Xavi loved so much has spoken about this new episode in his football career
“It is an honor that they speak so highly of one, the reception has been wonderful. I hope to help with my competitive character. I come to work, to work like the best and to fight for all possible titles”, were his first words as a blaugrana .
He also wanted to talk about the muscle injury he suffered: “The fascial injury is complicated, it lasts for a while, I’m much better, I notice a great improvement, they told me there was no rush, not to run and I hope to do things soon with the team “.
There were already rumors that Iñigo Martínez would sign for FC Barcelona some time ago and he has spoken about this: “I was close to arriving at Barça a few years ago, but football works like that. I have not had ghosts from the past. I am finally here officially, I am very happy and soon I will answer any questions in Catalan”
The Basque central defender was asked if this FC Barcelona is better than Real Madrid, to which he replied: “This Barça is better than Madrid? It goes without saying that it is. The team showed it last year. Why not this year? A great team, with young people. You can see the work they are doing and you can see last year’s titles. I know where I come from, what club and what I have to do. We come to win to fight for our position with others. We are Above all people, colleagues, the best thing is to give one hundred percent and be better than the rival”.
The press conference for the presentation of Iñigo Martínez concluded with a few words about the situation as soon as Xavi contacted him: “Seeing the Barça project, the ambition, the desire to want to turn the situation around… But it doesn’t matter situation, when Barça calls you, you pack your suitcase quickly and your eyes turn white. Xavi Playing was already a joy and that makes it easier”
