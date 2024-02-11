For the residents of the Gescal district of Secondigliano, Geolier is already a winner in life, as underlined by his mother, his biggest supporter.

Geolier he is loved by his community, regardless of his success in Sanremo 2024. In particular, the residents of the Gescal district of Secondigliano are eager to welcome him with all possible affection. The Neapolitan singer performed for the first time on the Ariston stage bringing a song entitled “I p'me, tu p'te” in which he combines rap with the Neapolitan dialect. He returned to the Top Five on the last evening of the 74th edition of the Sanremo Festival, losing the final against the very talented Angelina Mango and finishing second.

But, despite the boos he received, he won the cover evening prize, in which he performed with three other great Neapolitan artists, Luché, Gué And Gigi D'Alessio. His fellow villagers are proud of him regardless of the result achieved and consider him a winner in life.

The citizens of Secondigliano have proudly witnessed Geolier's journey since his first experiences in the world of music, closely following his growth and admiring his rapid rise to success.

There mother of Emanuele she recently returned to her neighborhood and was interviewed by some journalists. She expresses herself for the first time regarding her son and her journey in Sanremo 2024, interrupted several times by the applause and affection of the neighbors who, like her, supported the singer with great anticipation and participation: