Two days after the disappearance of Gianluca Vialli, the first words of his wife Cathryn White Cooper have arrived

The first words of Cathryn White Cooper have come, after the disappearance of her husband Gianluca Vialli. The former model, who would have celebrated her 20th wedding anniversary together with Luca this year, said she was devastated by what happened and thanked everyone for the incalculable magnitude of the wave of affection she is receiving these days.

Last January 6, at the age of only 58 years old, Gianluca Vialli passed away forever. The former player, then coach, then manager, then sports commentator and, finally, head of delegation of Roberto Mancini’s Italian national team, gave up after 5 years of very hard fight against a bad disease that finally defeated him.

It was the 2017 when he discovered he was suffering from a very aggressive form of pancreatic cancer. She faced him bravely, though never underestimating that uninvited guest who she knew was stronger than him.

He had one recoveryin 2020, and took advantage of that newfound energy to focus on his work and win, together with the magnificent blue troop, an extraordinary european championship.

Then the relapse, a few months ago, which he faced with strength, lucidity, courage and respect. He tried until the end to carry on his work in conjunction with the therapies. Until last December, when by force of circumstances he took a “pause“. Since that break, however, he has never recovered.

The pain of Gianluca Vialli’s wife

Not that there was a need, but thehuge wave of affection that Gianluca Vialli’s family has received and is receiving these days, made them understand his greatness even more. Greatness that they, on the other hand, knew more than anyone else.

Catherine White Cooperwife of the former champion, two days after the passing of her husband, with whom she had been married for 20 years and who had given her two splendid daughters, spoke for the first time:

Luca was a very talented sportsman and respected by all, but he was also the most loving husband and father in the world. We are devastated. Thanks for all your sincere love and support.

THE funerals di Luca will be held at London in the coming days, in strictly private form. In the presence of only family members and a few close friends.

Tomorrow, Monday January 9, at Cremonahis hometown, will instead be held a placed in his suffrage. The elderly parents and siblings of the former champion will also be present.