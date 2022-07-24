Alessia Pifferi, during her arrest, told the authorities she was a good mother. Soon after, she confessed what she had really done

“I am a good mother”these are the first words spoken by Alessia Pifferi at the exact moment she was arrested by the police. Maybe she was really convinced of it, maybe she thought that leaving a bottle of milk to a little girl, for six days, would have avoided that long agony, which instead she Diana was forced to live.

Investigators are investigating the girl’s death and they are there are two hypotheses to be clarified at the moment. Diana could be died of hardship, of hunger and thirst, of heat. Or her mother may have given her a very powerful drug to keep her calm. A drug that wouldn’t even allow her to cry or look for the same mother as her. According to the agents, this could explain why no neighbor heard a single cry from the little girl during the six days of suffering and loneliness inside that house.

Diana was forced to stay in a camping cot, with a single bottle of milk. In the kitchen, authorities found an open bottle of En, a powerful anxiolytic. It will only be the autopsy on the little girl’s body to reveal the cause of death.

No comment from Alessia Pifferi’s family

Alessia Pifferi’s mother closed in silence. No comments from the family yet. That family that the murderous mother filled with lies. When she heard from her mother, she always told her that she was with Diana, to her friends and to her partner she told of a non-existent babysitter and with her sister she had instead ended almost every relationship. He made her feel judgedas they lived too different a lifestyle.

After the arrest, Alessia Pifferi told the investigators that she left her daughter first with the babysitter and then with her grandmother. Shortly after she however she decided to to confess. He knew he could die, but he hoped it wouldn’t. Chilling words from a mother who was supposed to protect her baby.