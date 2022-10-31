French player Stéphanie Frappart will referee the match between Real Madrid and Celtic Glasgow on the last day of the Champions League group stage at the Santiago Bernabéu this Wednesday (6:45 p.m., Movistar Champions League). Considered one of the best referees in the world, Frappart, 38, is the first woman to have refereed a match in the men’s Champions League, and this Wednesday at the Bernabéu she will lead her second match in which Ancelotti’s men only play the advance to the round of 16 as first in the group. In three weeks she will also make history in Qatar: she will be the first woman to referee in a men’s World Cup. The Frenchwoman has been designated by FIFA among the 36 referees called for the tournament, although the matches that correspond to her are not yet known. In Qatar, a woman will mark a new milestone.

Frappart is the great pioneer of arbitration in Europe. In August 2019, the Frenchwoman became the first woman to referee the European Super Cup final, held in Istanbul between Liverpool and Chelsea, which ended in victory for the networks on penalties. After breaking down that barrier, he broke through a new ceiling. She made her debut in the Europa League, the second woman to achieve it after the Swiss Nicole Petignat, who did it in 2004, and she reached the top of the Champions League, this yes, the first to crown that summit. In 2020, he officiated three matches in the group stage of the second European competition, including Granada’s victory over Omonia, and in December, he made his debut in the top elite in a match in the first phase between Juventus and Dinamo kyiv. in Turin. On Wednesday at the Bernabéu, she will direct her second match in the Champions League, the first for the white club with a woman in charge of her.

His experience refereeing men’s team matches began in his country, in France. She became a FIFA referee in 2011 and climbed the divisions until she made the jump to Ligue 1 in 2019, the first woman to referee in the highest category of French football. In her career, she has managed 317 games so far, 19 this season, two in the Europa League and 14 in the French first division, the last one last Saturday in Monaco’s victory over Angers. In her record, she has two nominations by the IFFHS (International Federation of Football History and Statistics) as the best referee in the world, in 2019 and 2020.

More information

Frappart is also one of the top references in women’s football arbitration. The Frenchwoman was the referee who refereed the last women’s World Cup final between the United States and the Netherlands in 2019 and this summer she refereed the quarterfinal match of the Women’s Euro Cup between Spain and England, which ended with the elimination of the team in the extension. In the women’s Champions she also has extensive experience. Last season she was in charge of the second leg of the quarter-finals between Real Madrid and Barcelona in which the azulgrana sealed their place in the semi-finals.

His example serves as a mirror for the Spanish collegiate. This season, the first in which they are considered professionals, Guadalupe Porras became the first Spanish woman to join the refereeing team in a men’s Champions League match. The Extremaduran played lineman in the match between Napoli and Liverpool on the first day of the group stage at the Diego Armando Maradona.

