A female fighter pilot of the Indian Air Force will soon join the ‘Golden Arrows’ squadron, which has recently included Rafale war planes. Official sources have given this information on Monday. He said that this female pilot is training to fly Rafale aircraft. Sources said that she continues to fly MiG-21 fighter aircraft and has been selected by the internal selection process for Rafael.The Indian Air Force currently has 10 women pilots and 18 women navigators flying fighter jets. At present, the total number of women officers in the Air Force is 1,875. . The Air Force’s ‘Golden Arrow’ squadron was reconstituted on 10 September last week.

Let me tell you that the strength of the Indian Air Force has increased due to Rafale’s involvement in the past. A week ago, 5 Rafale aircraft from France formally became part of the Air Force. In the presence of Defense Minister and CDS Bipin Rawat at the Ambala airbase, Rafael was ‘coronated’ with water cannon showers.

