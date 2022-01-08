The snowstorm that hit the northeastern United States of America last Friday evening was the share of New York City, especially in the “Bronx” area, where we see a street empty of pedestrians except for one person walking and the place around him was covered with snow, and even the cars parked on both sides of the road seemed covered with Also called “winter white”. It’s the first snow that New York has known this winter, but it happened with an intensity that nearly paralyzed many parts of the city and sectors of life in it. (Image via The New York Times)