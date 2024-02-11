The first winner of the Best Minister in the World Award, Professor Greg Hunt, confirmed that the World Government Summit is a free space for big positive ideas, as it plays two important roles in confronting global challenges. The first role is that it sponsors a free and open discussion that examines major global challenges and discusses big ideas. Which represents a response to these challenges, saying: “This exchange of ideas may not always succeed, but it remains mostly a positive means of understanding, putting forward new ideas, and spreading effective policies between countries.”

The second role, according to Professor Hunt, relates to awards that contribute to recognizing and rewarding good policies that often require courage to implement and maintain them.

Regarding the “Best Minister Award,” which he won in 2016 when he was Minister of the Environment, he said: “It plays an important role in encouraging good policies, and in supporting and recognizing political courage. This applies especially to some less developed economies, where global recognition of policies can “Transformational changes help establish critical changes that can save or improve lives.”

Regarding the urgent issues that must be at the forefront of the world’s agenda, and the solutions he sees for those issues, he pointed out that the global agenda must ultimately push and encourage three things, the first of which is economic participation through two things: promoting education and trade for low-income families and communities. low all over the world.

In this regard, he said: “Tariffs and other measures that limit trade reduce opportunities for the poorest groups to obtain goods, and more importantly reduce their ability to participate in the economy, and therefore dealing with these two issues allows access to health care and well-being.” ».

As for the second issue that must be at the forefront of the global agenda, it is the issue of peace. He said: “We must restore the momentum that characterized the peace process in the early 1990s. This is not an easy matter, but it requires a real commitment on the part of societies and leaders from all parties. “They have to extend their hand and not just wait for others.”

The third issue that the world must prioritize, according to Hunt, is the issue of sustainability, pointing out that we must follow the path of sustainability, and that our air, water, and soil must be viewed as renewable or exhaustible resources.

