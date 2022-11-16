Viñedo El Refugio, located in Nopala de Villagrán, will be the site of the First “Wine Festival” in Hidalgo on November 27, starting at noon, with the aim of promoting tourism that likes to discover these activities.

This vineyard has managed to position Gentleman within the 15 wine-producing states in Mexico, has won recognition for its quality and the “Wine Festival” It will be backed by businessmen, as it promises a benefit to their investment and to tourism in the entity.

“There are 26 hectares of production wine and all the products that will accompany it, are made in Gentlemanso we know that it will be a great product to generate tourist and economic wealth in the entity”, Elizabeth Quintanar, head of the Hidalgo State Secretary of Tourism, commented at a press conference.

The “Wine Festival”, It will be a family-themed event. picnic, where you can enjoy products made in the restaurant “Sotero” and of course, a glass of came.

Access will cost 1,490 pesos and includes a “picnic box” for two people with two glasses of came to taste, two of the three Jamädi wines, bread, sausages and selected cheeses from the Tizayuca and Caxuxi regions.

The came of Gentleman it costs between 30 to 40 percent less compared to others, for which it is intended to promote its trade and a tourist impact in the state.