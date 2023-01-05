This past Monday Governor Rocha Moya gave his first week of the year. In this column, I will not talk about what he said, for this, I invite you to see it. What yes, here I will analyze from my point of view the messages between the lines that the president left in his weekly space.

After what we have seen of López Obrador, I think that politicians must be measured based on two things: their political ability and their results as a ruler. In the exemplary case of the President, I have recognized in him an extraordinary political capacity. However, as ruler, his results are far from the expectations generated by his tremendous and long campaign of more than 18 years.

Having said that, Governor Rubén Rocha’s week this Monday was, from my point of view, a lecture on politics and good government.

We saw a humble leader and delivered to the people through the cameras. He first recognized that, despite the downward results and statistics, these are insufficient in the face of the unfortunate events that continue to occur. Another governor, in another state or other times, would have come out on top to celebrate the ostensible reduction in crime rates in a historically violent entity. The mantra of rochismo in terms of security goes in such a humanist sense that he refers that, as long as there is an incident to regret, there is nothing to celebrate from the government. And it is that, for him, a worthy representative of the Mexican left, it is clear that “if there is no peace for the people, there is no peace for the government either.”

That the president always enters the bull by the horns allows him to keep the political agenda in his court. What do we reproach someone who admits shortcomings and does not shy away from issues? Results? The numbers do not lie and they go in a positive direction. Transparency? Every week they question him about all kinds of things, and no matter how complex, he responds promptly to each one of them. Unresolved challenges? There will always be pending and there will never be enough budget to solve everything. If there are results and there is accountability, the president significantly reduces the margin for criticism.

However, it is neither perfect nor close to it. But he is also the first to admit it. The most sensible thing to do is to continue with this exercise of both reporting and questioning by the press. He serves us all. Governor Rocha’s political problems go through other aspects, but definitely not by agenda or by government.

For example, the bullet that saved for the 4T with the movements of “Chemist” Benítez can start to hurt. The FGE recently announced that they hope to continue with the impeachment procedure. If the Prosecutor’s Office is so sure, then we will soon have news from the state government. It is obvious to think that the current secretary of tourism will end up leaving the cabinet to carry out his legal process as a civil one. The year has just begun and the chips begin to move.

