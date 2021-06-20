The leading specialist of the Phobos weather center, Mikhail Leus, spoke about the weather records for Saturday, June 19. The Moscow heat became a record since the beginning of summer and reached 29.1 degrees, he told RBC.

“Today is the hottest day in Moscow since the beginning of summer,” the forecaster said. He clarified that at 16 o’clock the thermometers recorded a mark of 29.1 degrees.

In his Facebox Leus told about the record in St. Petersburg. “The first summer record of maximum air temperature was recorded in St. Petersburg. At 16 o’clock, the thermometers in the northern capital rose to +29.9 degrees. Thus, the previous achievement of this day, which lasted for 116 years, is exceeded by 0.1 degrees, ”he wrote, adding that the period of hot days is just beginning, and meteorologists will have to amend the meteorological chronicles more than once.

According to the chief specialist of the Moscow meteorological office, Tatyana Pozdnyakova, until June 19 in Moscow, a record summer temperature was noted on June 15 – 28.2 degrees Celsius. From 19 to 22 June, according to the forecast of the Hydrometeorological Center, the maximum daytime air temperature is expected in the range of 30-33 degrees, which is 4-5 degrees higher than the climatic norm.

Earlier, the Russians were given recommendations during the heat wave. Boris Revich, MD, warned that such temperatures provoke premature mortality from other diseases. Another danger is mental health, as experts note an increase in the number of suicides in such weather conditions.