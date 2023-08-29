Italy starts its home European Championship in the best possible way by overwhelming Emanuele Zanini’s Belgium in the opening match at the UnipolArena in Bologna, who tries everything, but in the end is forced to play the inevitable role of sacrificial victim. De Giorgi doesn’t change team and sends Giannelli onto the field as director, Romanò as opposite, Russo and Galassi as central players, Lavia and Micheletto as spikers and Balaso as libero. The Belgium squad (with only two centre-backs, one from Trentino’s Scudetto-winning d’Heer) allows you to fly at low altitudes, especially when Italy is on the other side of the net, starting full-on fire with an attack by Roberto Russo in fast that makes the system explode with enthusiasm. The centre-back from Perugia (he will play the next two matches in “his” sports hall, the PalaBarton) scores a total of 5 points in the set (even two aces) which match Lavia’s 5. The Italian reception holds up well to the impact of the Belgian batsmen who are unable to put Balaso and his partners in crisis. So the set hardly ever gives De Giorgi any worries.