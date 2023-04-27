The first VK Store opened at the Central Children’s Museum on Lubyanka in Moscow

The first Moscow VK Store opened in the Central Children’s Store (DCM) on Lubyanka, according to a press release received by Lente.ru.

Visitors to the space will be able to get to know the brand better, as well as purchase VK branded goods: smart speakers, T-shirts, hoodies, backpacks, as well as items with their favorite VK sticker characters. In addition, the VK Store will become a meeting place for authors and popular content creators.

Popular blogs took part in the opening of the platform, among which were, in particular, Karina Kross, Nika Viper, Katya Golysheva and Natasha NGTV.

“Here our users can chat with each other, spend time and get in touch with their favorite brand. We strive to create more and more opportunities for inspiration not only online, but also offline. See you at the VK Store at the Central House of Music!” said Inna Pokhodnya, Vice President for VK Marketing.

It is noted that VK Store is the second flagship store of the company, the first one opened in St. Petersburg in the Singer House in December 2022. More than 50,000 people have visited it since its opening.