Two days after the resigned British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was accused of “deliberately lie” to the House of Commons about their participation during the Covid-19 epidemic in parties and meetings contrary to confinement laws, the first video of the parties held at the headquarters of the British Executive has been leaked. An issue that does not stop tormenting the Conservative Party.

These images have been released exclusively by the Daily Mirror and date from December 14, 2020, when both in the United Kingdom and in many other parts of the planet any social gathering was prohibited as a preventive measure to try to stop the spread of coronavirus. A restriction that the same ones who had imposed it, members of Johnson’s own government, decided to bypass.

In this recording, which has spread like wildfire in recent hours through all British mobile phones and through social networks, numerous members of the former Prime Minister’s team can be seen, without his presence, joking precisely about the fact of breaking the rules that they themselves had decreed, while they drink alcohol, laugh and dance in Downing Street, with visible signs that ask to keep a safe distance. “Are you recording this?”, someone is heard saying, and shortly after they answer with a laugh: “As long as we don’t stream, we are breaking the rules…”.

London Metropolitan Police



All this while a famous Christmas carol played in the background, at a party that, according to what they say, was organized by Shaun Bailey’s campaign team, who at that time was the candidate for Mayor of London, and who later ended up being Lord, a honorary title granted to him by Boris Johnson himself.

A photograph of this lively evening was already widely disseminated last year in an investigation. Until now, only still images had been accessed, so the London Metropolitan Police had not been able to impose fines because they did not find enough evidence of having broken the law. Now, things change.