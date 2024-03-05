The first video of the destruction of the American HIMARS MLRS since the beginning of the Northern War appeared on the Internet

A video of the destruction of the American M142 HIMARS multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) has appeared online. Personnel published Telegram channel “Inside Out”.

The video shows how a combat vehicle stands on the border of a forest belt, and then explodes. The video was filmed from the air. It is explained that HIMARS was destroyed by a missile strike.

Telegram channel “Military informant” notesthat this video is one of the first 100% visual confirmation of the complete destruction of this missile launcher since the beginning of the special military operation (SVO).

On February 28, military expert retired Colonel Andrei Koshkin told Lenta.ru that it is impossible to name the exact number of HIMARS remaining in the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), since Western countries have stopped advertising the volumes and timing of deliveries. Nevertheless, it is obvious, in his opinion, that their number is gradually decreasing.