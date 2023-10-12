The Spaniard Daniel Sancho completes more than two months in a Thai prison, without being brought to trial by the murder of Colombian doctor Edwin Arrieta. Behind bars she has received a visit from her parents and is waiting for a lawyer to be assigned to be able to face the process that is approaching.

Arrieta, born in Córdoba, Colombia, met up with Sancho for a few days of vacation on the Thai island of Koh Phangan in early August. They had planned to attend the Full Moon parties, very popular in that country.

However, the plastic surgeon was murdered and his remains were thrown into the sea. Sancho confessed to the Police on August 7 that he had attacked him to deathso he was captured from that moment.

The first video of Daniel Sancho in prison

The only recent image we had of the young man accused of premeditated murder was that of the review upon entering the Thai prison. With abundant hair, a bare torso and a serious expression, he was photographed before being imprisoned.

After two months, A short video was revealed in which he has a totally different physical appearance. The Spanish channel Telencinco He shared the images that were taken of him when he was answering a video call.

“It has taken its toll on him physically and emotionally,” said the reporter.

According to the video of a few seconds, his long hair was cut; he now he’s shaved. With gestures of discomfort, he sat in front of a prison computer to talk to someone via video call. He was wearing a mask and the prison uniform.

“In his eyes we see marked dark circles and also disbelief.“commented the European media that accessed the footage.

The son of Spanish actors Silvia Bronchalo and Rodolfo Sancho is not in a common cell, but in the prison’s nursing area due to a herniated disc and, in addition, to keep him away from the other prisoners for security reasons, as reported at the time the authorities.

“In the absence of a lawyer, Sancho spends every hour of the day studying his case, it has become an obsession for him.“said prison director Watcharapong Boonla-or in an interview in September.

The prison authority also detailed the reaction of the young Spaniard upon receiving visits from his parents, who traveled to Thailand to hear first-hand his version of the case and be able to put together the legal strategy.

“His father came to visit him. It seems that with his father’s visits he didn’t feel stressed like when his mother came to visit him. With his mother he seems nervous,” he said.

What are you waiting for to start the trial against Daniel Sancho?

The Thai Police was in charge of the investigation and sent the report – with witnesses, images, videos, chats, in addition to Sancho’s own confession – to the Prosecutor’s Office to substantiate the accusation of premeditated murder and the motives behind the crime. Colombian.

Premeditated murder is punishable by death here in Thailand

They have not summoned a trial because the Prosecutor’s Office still has time to analyze the material and request evidence if required.. As announced by the Court, the start date of the hearings is expected to be known at the end of 2023.

“There is an accusation of premeditated murder because there is preparation. A team is purchased to commit a crime, it is planned. There is also the crime of hiding and transferring a corpse,” commented Naron Srirasan, spokesperson for the Prosecutor’s Office, in a talk with the channel Telecinco.

“The most serious charge is premeditated murder. And premeditated murder is punishable by death here in Thailand.“, the official spokesperson made clear.

Just as Daniel Sancho is looking for a lawyer in that Asian country, Edwin Arrieta’s family has not informed who will represent them in the process. For now, they hired a law firm in Spain to ensure the good name of the doctor in the face of information about his private life that has been disclosed in the Spanish media.

