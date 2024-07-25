SAG-AFTRA, the Hollywood actors’ union, has called for a major video game strike today. All due to the failure of negotiations with companies such as Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Insomniac Games and several others in the United States.

Under the terms of the Interactive Media Agreement, this work stoppage will take place at 12:01 am on July 26, 2024. This applies to traditional actors as well as voice and motion capture actors.

This video game strike also affects Warner Bros. Games and any American company. Why is this cessation of activities taking place? Once again, Artificial Intelligence, the same one that is increasingly present in this industry, has something to do with it.

Artists and companies have been unable to agree on protections around AI. This means that this is not only affecting designers but also those who act, give voice or lend their movements to the characters.

Actress Fran Drescher, president of SAG-AFTRA, highlighted ‘We will not agree to a contract that allows companies to abuse Artificial Intelligence to the detriment of our members’.

Then, he highlighted ‘When companies are serious about offering a deal that our members can live on — and work on — we’ll be here, ready to negotiate.’And what does the video game industry say about this strike?

Audrey Cooling, one of its spokespeople, expressed disappointment that an agreement could not be reached, despite the fact that there are common ground on 24 of the 25 proposals.

There are agreements on wage increases and safety provisions. Even on AI there are measures requiring consent and compensation for artists. Despite what Cooling said, it was not enough to avoid a video game strike that will paralyze part of its production in the US.

With details from The Verge.